Jackson-Madison Co. Health Department offers free flu shots

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Health Department offered free flu shots to interested residents for “Flu Shot Friday.”

Across the state, clinics are offering free flu shots at health departments sponsored by the state Department of Health because of this particularly deadly virus.

Spokesman Wayne Arnold shares a few helpful tips for this flu season.

“Wash your hands and keep your hands away from your face,” Arnold said. “Please stay at home if you are sick. There is nothing at work that is so important that you need to get everyone else sick.”

Arnold also says it is never too late to get your flu shot.