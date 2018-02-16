Jackson police investigating pharmacy burglary

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police have confirmed they are investigating a burglary at a north Jackson pharmacy.

Police say the burglary happened sometime overnight at Cost Plus Pharmacy on West University Parkway, and was reported shortly before 9 a.m. Friday.

The extent of the damage to the building and merchandise is currently unknown. No injuries were reported in the break-in.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400.