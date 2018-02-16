Man accused of threatening, robbing woman at east Jackson home

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man accused of kidnapping and robbing a woman at gunpoint last week was arraigned Friday in Jackson City Court.

Rondrez Billings, 33, is charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping.

Court documents say the alleged victim was in her vehicle on Greenwood Avenue in east Jackson, when a man got in the back seat and pointed a gun at her.

Court documents say the man demanded money before taking her purse, stealing a bag of change and ordering her into her home.

The man, identified as Billings, went through the woman’s home looking for money, court documents say. Billings ordered the woman to take off her clothes to determine if she was hiding money, according to court documents.

Court documents say Billings threatened to kill her and her boyfriend.

He remains in custody at the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex in lieu of $50,000 bond.