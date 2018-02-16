Man charged with murder, arson, abuse of corpse appears in court

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — It was a full morning of arraignments Friday in Henderson County Circuit Court, but the biggest of the day was Buddy Ray Small.

“Allegation of first-degree murder, arson and abuse of a corpse,” Judge Roy Morgan read in court.

The 36-year-old has been behind bars for over a year in the February 2017 homicide and arson on Johnson Road near Lexington.

During an interview with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, officials say Small admitted to shooting William Jack Ferguson in the head before cutting off Ferguson’s head and setting the mobile home on fire.

Ferguson’s headless body was found in the living room. His head was found in a brush pile behind the home.

Small is no stranger to trouble. He also faces charges from a September 2016 incident.

“Public intoxication, resisting arrest, possession of handgun while under influence,” Morgan read in court.

Morgan also says Small faces a slew of drug charges as well.

In court, Small entered a not guilty plea and was appointed a public defender.

He remains behind bars in the Henderson County Jail without bond. Small is scheduled to appear in court again on March 28.