Man convicted of murder in death of 89-year-old woman

ALAMO, Tenn. — After nearly a weeklong trial, Dustin Cathey has been convicted in the murder of an 89-year-old Maury City woman.

Cathey was found guilty by a jury Friday in the shooting death of Frances Lilley.

Lilley was shot and killed in her home in August 2011.

Court documents show Cathey was found guilty of first-degree murder in perpetration of theft. He was also convicted of second-degree murder.

Cathey was initially charged with first-degree murder and first-degree murder in perpetration of a felony.

His co-defendant, Daniel Parker, was found not guilty last year during a jury trial.

Cathey’s trial began Monday.