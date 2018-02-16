Milan police investigating late evening shooting at apartment complex

MILAN, Tenn.–Milan police are investigating a Friday night shooting that left a Carroll County man dead.

According to Milan Police Chief Bobby Sellers, officers were called to the Meadows of Milan Apartment Complex, located on Reasons Boulevard in Milan around 8:30 p.m., after receiving word of a possible altercation between several men. Neighbors told investigators they heard gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man in his late 20s or early 30s who had been shot. Investigators said they tried to revive the man, but he later died at the scene. His name has not been released, however Chief Sellers said the victim was from Atwood.

Investigators say they are looking for two men who they believe are connected to the shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting, call the Milan Police Department at (731) 686-3309 or CrimeStoppers at (731) 424-TIPS (8477).

