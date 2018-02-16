Pickwick Southside School takes on ‘Great Kindness Challenge’

COUNCE, Tenn. — “The Golden Rule is treat others the way you would like to be treated,” Jasmin Goeppert, a third grader at Pickwick Southside School, said.

At Pickwick Southside School, they treated everyone with kindness this week.

“We’ve done different acts of kindness, and what was good about it was we got to brighten people’s days,” McKenzie Johnson, an eighth grader, said.

The school participated in the Great Kindness Challenge. The students did kind things at school as well as at home.

“I opened the door for people I usually don’t open the door for,” Tabitha Pate, a seventh grader, said.

“I helped my little sister read,” McKyleigh Cromwell, a third grader, said.

“Lend a pencil to a friend, bring a flower to the office staff,” Goeppert said.

School officials say they planned the whole thing in just a week and, with the most recent school shooting, it could not have come at a better time.

“Whenever you do something kind to people, it makes people really happy, and we just feel like the school could really use something like that,” Callie Milligan, a sixth grader, said.

Each day of the week had a different theme to keep reminding the students to spread the kindness. Students say they have seen a big change in their classmates.

“People have been a lot nicer to each other and have actually tried to be nice,” Milligan said.

But their favorite part of the whole week had to be, “being kind, of course,” Cromwell said, with a smile on her face.

If students completed their checklists of acts of kindness throughout the week, they got to watch a movie on Friday.