Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Crystal Polinski

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery teaches fifth and sixth grade special education at West Carroll Elementary School.

Crystal Polinski says being a teacher has its challenges and that educators must be able to meet the students where they are.

“The challenges you face is the kids are all different,” Polinski said. “You know when you have to take each one of them as they come to you and just kind of build them from there.”

Polinski has been a teacher since 2001 but just received her master’s degree in administration last year with plans to grow in her field.

“I perhaps would like to step out of the classroom into a higher up position, but then I stop and think, ‘I’m going to miss that classroom,’ so maybe if I can do half and half,” Polinski said.

Polinski will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in March, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit www.seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.