‘White Oak Farms’ in Medina holds wedding package giveaway contest

MEDINA, Tenn. — A Medina wedding venue is holding a wedding package giveaway contest for military members and first responders across the country.

White Oak Farms is giving away a complete wedding package with help from several West Tennessee wedding vendors.

The owners say all you have to do is write a letter in 1,000 words or less about why you are deserving of this wedding giveaway

“We have Kelsey Hawkins Photography, Hampton Inn in Jackson, as well as Jack Jones Flowers out of Paris,” co-owner Stephanie Alexander said. “We also have M&M Rentals in Humboldt and Chris Henson as the DJ. So we are giving an entire wedding package away to someone who wins this.”

Alexander says she and her husband want to give back to the community in any way they can.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 28, and the top three finalists will be announced March 20 on social media.

The winner will be announced in April. If you would like to apply, you can find a link on the White Oak Farms website.