Animals lovers enjoy exotic pet expo

JACKSON, Tenn — Animal lovers flocked to the Jackson Fairgrounds Saturday afternoon for the return of the exotic pet expo.

Organizers say more than 50 vendors came from all over to sell a variety of pets. From big to small, fur to scales, people had a chance to play, feed and touch different species. Some animals were familiar like cats and dogs, but others were more unusual like parrots and kangaroos. One vendor showed off an albino Burmese python.

“I love showing him off he’s a fun animal to play with, he’s real sweet and dog tame as you can see. And I like to come and see the other animals as well there is a lot of stuff here today,” Pet vendor, Chris Cade said.

Organizers say they expect 7,000 people to walk through the doors this weekend. If you missed out Saturday you can visit the expo Sunday, Feb 18th. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Jackson Fairgrounds. Admission is $2. Children under 12 get in for free.