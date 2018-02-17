Jackson Symphony hosts classic favorites POPS concert

JACKSON, Tenn — Beautiful music filled the halls of the Carl Perkins Civic center Saturday evening for the Jackson Symphony Valentine POPS concert.

The executive director of the Jackson symphony says the concert was special because guests were able to come in early, set up their tables, and bring their own wine and dine favorites to enjoy during the show.

“They make a full event of it. They bring their loved one out, they sit back, have a good time, and they’re here because they love the music. What could be better,” Executive Director of the Jackson Symphony, Cheri Friedman said.

Friedman says the next performance will be a chamber concert tomorrow at St. Luke’s Episcopal church, but she says their biggest show of the year will be on April 7th, which will include classic rock from the 70’s and 80’s.