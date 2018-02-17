People in the area react to deadly shooting, chief says motive was robbery

MILAN, Tenn. — A confrontation, a gun shot, a man laying dead in the breezeway of an apartment; people in the area paint a picture as to what may have happened Friday night at the Heritage Villa apartment complex in Milan.

“As I was walking up the steps, I just looked down and there was a man just laying there,” said Jamarious McClerkin.

McClerkin says he was walking up to his grandmother’s apartment when he saw the victim of a shooting lying dead on a doorstep nearby.

“I just went in the house, because I didn’t want to be around that,” McClerkin said.

Chief Bobby Sellers of the Milan Police Department says they got a call around 8:30.

“Witnesses had said they had heard some kind of confrontation, and then they heard a gun shot and found the deceased laying out in the breezeway of the apartments,” said Chief Sellers.

Chief Sellers says the victim was later pronounced dead on scene.

“They called EMS. They came and tried to work on him and were unable to revive him,” the chief explained.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Amanda Gerry spoke to people in the area who told her the shooting Friday night was not the first time something like that has happened in their neighborhood.

“It’s gang related and drugs related. They sell drugs. They don’t get the money. They do something to them,” said Quinton Moore, who lives nearby.

The chief says he believes the victim was lured into the situation; the motive being robbery.

“Do you hear about people getting robbed,” asked WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Amanda Gerry.

Moore nods his head yes.

“Often,” Gerry asked.

Moore continues to nod his head yes.

Moore says the neighborhood would be a lot better off without the drug and gang activity.

“The only thing I can say is, you have to be set free,” said Moore.

“And how do you recommend that to happen,” asked Gerry.

“Well, it’s up to people,” Moore said. “You can’t make nobody do it. It’s up to them.”

Chief Sellers says the police department is looking for two male suspects. He says they are offering a cash award to anyone who supplies them with information that leads to an arrest in this case. He says your identity can always remain anonymous.

And the chief says, your calls can be made to either CrimeStoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477) or to the Milan Police Department at 731-686-3309.