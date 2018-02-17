Police investigate death on Raintree Cove; seeking person of interest

JACKSON, Tenn. — Around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Jackson police responded to a report of a shooting on Raintree Cove.

Officers arrived and found a 16-year-male who had been shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital by ambulance, where he later died from his injury.

Investigators have identified a person of interest in this incident. Police are seeking Zion D. Ross, 16, of Jackson, for questioning.

Ross is an escapee from the Department of Children’s Services custody, and he has an active warrant through the Jackson Police Department for Criminal Impersonation. Ross is a black male, 6′ 1”, and 155 pounds. Even though Ross is a juvenile, he was previously adjudicated an adult in Madison County Juvenile Court.

Investigators ask that anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of Ross call the Jackson Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 731-425-8410 or Crimestoppers at 731-425-8477.