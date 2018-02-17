Sunday Will Be Dry With A Warming Trend To Start The Week

Weather Update – 10:40 p.m. – Saturday

It’s been a rainy Saturday morning across West Tennessee. Areas north of the I-40 line saw heavy downpours at times. They cleared early this afternoon and we managed to reach 48 degrees for our high, which is still a little bit below average for this time period.

Winds shifting from the northeast this evening to the south into Sunday. With the light winds, moisture from the rain, and partial clearing from the high pressure, we could see patchy fog in a few areas tonight.

Tomorrow:

With winds coming in from the south and high pressure taking over briefly, Sunday looks like it will be the better day for this coming week. Warmer air from the gulf moves in, with highs staying above average, near 60 degrees Sunday. Winds will continue to come from the south the next couple of days. It will help bring more warm, moist air our way and by the time we get into Sunday night, lows will be in mid 50s and increasing in temperature overnight. Highs by the time we get into Monday will be in the low 70s.

There’s another cold front in the forecast for next week and it could produce enough rain to cause flash flooding between Tuesday and Wednesday. This will be the next major rain event for us after a week of unsettled weather already. Amounts from this system showing up to 2 inches of rain, and even possible thunderstorms.

