West Tennesseans battle it out in a tasty chili cook-off

JACKSON, Tenn — West Tennesseans compete head to head in a tasty cook-off.

Different types of chili filled tables at Bumpus Harley-Davidson in Jackson. Organizers say anyone could compete in this year’s cook-off. For just $5 people could taste and judge the chili. First, second, and third place awards were passed out to participants.