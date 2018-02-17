Wet Start To Our Weekend With A Warm Up Ahead

Weather Update – 9:40 a.m. – Saturday

It’s been a rainy Saturday morning across West Tennessee. Areas north of the I-40 line have been seeing heavy downpours at times as we get an upper level disturbance move through. Fortunately, these showers won’t be around for long today. A few models showing showers tapering off around the middle of the day with some gradual clearing of clouds later tonight as a weak high pressure system moves through.

Highs for today will stay cool and we won’t be a whole lot warmer from we saw last night. We warm up into the upper 40s with winds shifting from the east to west northwest later this evening. Winds will be light but with partial clearing along with high humidity, we could see patchy fog in a few areas tonight.

In terms of rain totals, by this evening we can expect to see 1/2 an inch widespread with many areas reaching an inch or more, especially further north. Sunday will be looking much better. After that high pressure moves in we will see partly cloudy skies for our Sunday, staying dry and much warmer, with highs near 60. There’s another cold front in the forecast for next week and it could produce enough rain to cause flash flooding between Tuesday and Wednesday.

