Authorities need your help finding gun store robbery suspects

PARIS, Tenn. — After a smash and grab incident that occurred early Sunday morning at a gun store in Paris, authorities are analyzing surveillance video, hoping to identify the suspects involved.

“They backed up to the front door and gunned it, and as they gunned it, their bumper knocked the two front doors in,” said Sheriff Monte Belew of Henry County.

Sheriff Belew says four suspects broke into Guns and Gear, smashed a glass case open with a hammer, and made away with twelve handguns.

“He’s got security. We have a security system in place. There’s bars on the doors, bars on the windows. You think you’re going to be okay, but then when you come in and see a complete frame pushed in, you feel violated,” said Darren French, family of the owner of Guns and Gear.

Sheriff Belew says even though the suspects were wearing masks, hoodies, and gloves, the sheriff’s department is partnering with ATF to enhance video imaging.

“We don’t want any guns on the street that are going to be used for illegal means,” Sheriff Belew said, “and we believe obviously this is what these idiots were doing.”

Deputies say they also have footage of the get away car, which they say may be stolen.

“The 2000 Chevy Cruz that rammed the front door at Guns and Gear will have rear end damage to it,” said the sheriff. “Part of their taillights were broken out and left at the scene.”

French tells us, he and his family are asking for your help in catching those responsible.

“I hope that we can come together. I hope the community can get a lead, and we can find out who did this,” French said, “and they can actually be punished for their crimes and get the weapons back into safe hands.”

Sheriff Belew says if someone attempts to sell you a handgun and the deal appears too good to be true, it probably is. He says don’t buy a gun from anyone you’re not familiar with and look for common things like the serial number being scratched off. Authorities say if you notice anything suspicious to call your local law enforcement immediately.

Investigators say the Henry County Sheriff’s Office is also offering a substantial cash reward for anyone who offers information that will lead to an arrest in this case, you can call the Sheriff’s Office Hotline anytime at 731-642-0929.