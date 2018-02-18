Henry Co. Sheriff’s Office & ATF investigate burglary at Guns N’ Gear

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the ATF are currently investigating a “smash and grab” burglary at Guns N’ Gear located on Highway 79 in Paris.

On Sunday, Feb. 18 at 5:44 a.m. a silver early 2000’s model Chevrolet Cruz pulled into the parking lot at Guns N’ Gear. The car backed in to the front door of the business, destroying it in the process. Four male occupants, all wearing masks and hoodies, then exited the vehicle and made entry inside the business, according to a release from the Henry Co. Sheriff’s Office

Once inside they took 12 handguns, predominantly Glocks. The entire incident from the time they hit the door to the time they left was 29 seconds.

The ATF is assisting in this investigation due to the high probability that this case will turn into a multijurisdictional investigation and cross over county and state lines.

Both the Sheriff’s Office and the ATF will be offering a substantial reward for any information that leads to an arrest or any information that provides advancement in the investigation.

Any tips can be called in to the Sheriff’s Office at 731-642-1672 or the Crime Tips line at 731-642-0929.