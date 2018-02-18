Humboldt city schools confirm social media threat is ‘non-existent’

HUMBOLDT, Tenn — Humboldt City Schools were informed of a social media threat, regarding a student bringing a gun to the high school this coming Tuesday, February 20th.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke with Director of Schools, Dr. Versie Hamlett, who says the threat is non-existent and school leaders as well as Humboldt police are investigating some students for making a false report.

In a release, Dr. Hamlett stated school officials are taking the threat very seriously, and that officials maintain a commitment to monitoring the claim. School leaders say there will be a police presence on campus Tuesday to ensure the safety of all students.