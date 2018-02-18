Jackson police investigate deadly shooting at local apartment

JACKSON, Tenn — Jackson police are investigating the second deadly shooting within 24 hours. A man is dead after being shot at an apartment complex late Saturday night. Police say it was not a random act of violence.

Investigators say it happened around 11:30 p.m. at an apartment on Georgian Cove. Officers on patrol said they heard several gunshots in the area, as they attempted to locate the source of the shots. Police later found the victim, 22-year-old Tevin Murrell of Jackson, inside an apartment with gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. Authorities say Murrell was with someone he knew before the shooting occurred. Police are working to develop leads.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Jackson Police department at 731-425-8400.