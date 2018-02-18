Student artwork on display at West TN regional art exhibition

HUMBOLDT, Tenn — Beautiful artwork lined the walls of the old city hall building in Humboldt for a student awards reception.

Students and their families came out for the West Tennessee Regional Art Exhibition. Organizers say they had over 450 entries this year and around 150 were selected to be put on display. Students grades 6th through 12th could enter in the contest, and organizers say scholarships were awarded to the top winners.

“And one thing that is fantastic is there are scholarship opportunities attached to a lot of the higher level awards for the high school students so we know there are children and young adults furthering their education thanks to this program,”Exec. Director of the West Tenn. Regional Art center, Bill Hickerson said.

Organizers say student artwork from schools all across west Tennessee are displayed at the exhibit. This is the 10th year for the awards.