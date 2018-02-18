UT Martin kicks off 18th annual Civil Rights conference

MARTIN, Tenn — The University of Tennessee at Martin kicked off their 18th annual Civil Rights conference.

The conference started Sunday and will go until February 24th, on the main campus in Martin. The 2018 conference will center on the theme “50 Years After Dr. King’s Assassination: From Dream to Woke. Bobby Seale, who’s the co-founder and first chairman of the Black Panther Party, will serve as keynote speaker at 7 p.m. on Feb. 22nd in Watkins auditorium of the Boling University center.