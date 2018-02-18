Warm And Wet Week With Periods Of Heavy Rain By Wednesday

Weather Update – 10:40 p.m. – Sunday

It was much warmer today with highs in the low 60s. We started off with mostly sunny skies and had clouds quickly build in. A few isolated showers are expected tonight across West Tennessee although models lately have them mostly north of I-40, if any. Mild night ahead with temperatures not expected to drop a whole lot, staying in the mid 50s and gradually warming up overnight as warm, moist air from the south takes over. Our week ahead will be above average as well.

Tomorrow:

Skies will stay mostly cloudy through tomorrow with possible peeks of sun. Any chances of isolated showers early Monday morning will be in the far northwest corner near Lake and Obion counties, otherwise we stay dry. Temperatures quickly increase, already being near 60 by 9 a.m. Highs will stay in the mid to low 70s tomorrow but it will be breezy with gusts up to 20 mph and winds consistently blowing from the south at 15 mph.

Our next chance for rain will be around late Tuesday into Wednesday as a cold front moves in from the northwest. This particular system will raise concerns for possible flooding and flash flooding. Overall rain fall amounts vary but for this particular day we can see over 2 inches of rain. It will last all day and into Thursday, with periods of heavy rain continuing through Saturday.

In this time frame we can expect total accumulation amounts exceed 5 inches. A few rivers have already neared flood stage from last weeks rain, so we will be keeping you updated each day of rain totals we can expect to see going into the last half of the week. Risk right now for excessive rain in our area is marginal.

