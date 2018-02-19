Asia Garden celebrates adopted children for Chinese New Year

JACKSON, Tenn.–Families in the Hub City came together at Asia Garden to celebrate the Chinese New Year. Owners with the restaurant welcomed several families who have adopted children. .

They took pictures, mingled, and enjoyed delicious food.

“This event is something they’ve been doing for 10 years with the West Tennessee Adoptive Families Group. All the families who have gone through this process before, who have gone through the 2 or 3 weeks in China or have gone through the 2 years of waiting, it’s just a huge celebration of adoption and then what’s going on in China in general,” said Hunter Jones, adoptive parent.

This Chinese New Year marks the Year of the Dog.