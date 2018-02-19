ComeUnity Cafe hosts ‘Lunch & Learn’ about backyard chickens

JACKSON, Tenn. — ComeUnity Cafe founder Amy Crenshaw hosted the cafe’s third “Lunch and Learn” Monday, teaching residents about raising backyard chickens.

Crenshaw says she and her staff believe in as much local and organic produce as the community can get. Crenshaw wanted to share her love for raising chickens and wanted to teach others how to raise their own.

“I know a lot of people are starting to look into raising backyard chickens,” Crenshaw said. “My family and I have some chickens and learned just by reading an incredibly great book by a woman named Lisa Steele. The book is called, ‘Fresh Eggs Daily.'”

Crenshaw referenced the backyard chicken keeping and herb gardening blog throughout her discussion. Participants were treated with the information session along with the opportunity to ask questions.

Crenshaw says the Lunch and Learns at the cafe are great family activities. She also says chickens are full of personality and make great pets.

Crenshaw shared stories about her own Rhode Island Red named Jo-Jo.