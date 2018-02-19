Connie Elaine Coblentz

Connie Elaine Coblentz, age 69 of Paris, formerly of Lockport, New York passed away Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at Paris Healthcare & Rehab. Her graveside service will be at 10:00 AM Monday, February 19, 2018 at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Paul Merwin officiating. No visitation is scheduled prior to the graveside service.

Connie Elaine Coblentz was born April 30, 1948 in Gray, Pennsylvania to the late Raymond Byrd and Dora Weaver Byrd of Pennsylvania. On August 17, 1963 she married Melvin Coblentz and he survives in Henry, Tennessee. She is also survived by three daughters: Michelle Coblentz of South Carolina, Christina (Jeffery) Pollworth of Henry, TN and Carol (Donald) Barnes of Lockport, New York; a grandson, Kenny Pollworth of Henry, TN; and three sisters.

Besides her father, Mrs. Coblentz was also preceded in death one sister and one brother.

Connie Coblentz was formerly employed at Sherwood Shellpack in Lockport, New York before moving to the Paris area in 2007.