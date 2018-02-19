Forecast heavy rain brings flood concerns for Hardeman County

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — With the rain we can expect to see later this week, flooding is going to be a main concern.

Severe Weather and Flood Preparedness Week starts Sunday in Tennessee. Bolivar resident Tracey Howell says her road easily gets flooding from the Hatchie River. Howell is the mother of a WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News staff member.

“Doesn’t happen every year, maybe every three years, but all the rain and stuff this year, I think we are going to have to be more prepared,” Howell said.

Depending on where you live, it’s good to have a safety plan, including alternate routes in case of flooded streets.

“I would advise not to go through the water,” Howell said. “I know I’ve done it and I should have not ever done that, but you don’t go through because you never know if you’re going to get swept away.”

The National Weather Service shows the Hatchie River already near flood stage. There is a probability of heavy rains in the area by Wednesday.

Howell says there is only one way out from her street. “A lot of times we have to take a boat out,” she said.

Nearly half of all flash flooding deaths are caused by driving into flooded areas, according to the National Weather Service. They urge drivers to “turn around, don’t drown.”