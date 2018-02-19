Gary Lee Bickford

Gary Lee Bickford, age 61, of Paris, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, February 18, 2018 at his residence. His body is to be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date in Barton, Vermont.

Mr. Bickford was born August 19, 1956 in Newport, Vermont to the late Glendon Bickford and the late Beverly Messier. He married Kathleen Waterman Bickford on July 24, 1993 and she survives in Paris. Gary is also survived by three sisters: Evelyn (Michael) Johnson of West Palm, Florida, Tina (Mark) Tolhurst of Lakeworth, Florida, and Marcia (fiancé Jim Strong) Steel of Lantana, Florida, his niece: Branna Ostrom, aunts: Phobe Noyes, Gloria White, and Lorraine Gilfillian.

Mr. Bickford enjoyed logging for some thirty years. In later years Gary was a self-employed truck driver. His hobbies included working on old vehicles and attending auctions. Gary also collected Triumph motorcycles and was an avid rider. His family wishes to thank a special friend, Ron Huestis for all of his help and support.