High school students ‘prepare for takeoff’ at UT Martin preview day

MARTIN, Tenn. — High school juniors and seniors visited the University of Tennessee at Martin Monday for a test flight.

“This is the chance for students to see the academic side of things,” Assistant Director of Admissions Mary Wiggins said.

UT Martin gave high school students a chance to test out becoming a Skyhawk.

“I’m going to tour my academic program,” Allison Ogg, from Adams, said. “And I’m going to learn how I’m going to study next year.”

Students met with admissions counselors and then split into groups based on their planned major.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke with some of the visiting juniors and seniors to find out why they think UT Martin is the right choice for them.

“I like UT Martin because it’s a smaller school and I would get to know my professors a lot more,” Jaleah Little, from Lexington, said.

“I live in a small town, and this just feels homey to me and I love the campus and everything about it,” Ogg said.

They toured the buildings where the majority of their classes would take place and got to sit in on classes and ask teachers and current students about their majors.

Students and university leaders hope the event helps them decide if UT Martin is the right fit for them.

“I’m hoping I can figure out what major I want to do,” Little said. “If drama is good enough, I’ll pick that as my major.”

They also got to eat lunch with their departments’ chair holders.