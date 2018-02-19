Jackson police investigate second fatal shooting within 24 hours

JACKSON, Tenn. — As Jackson police investigate the second deadly shooting within 24 hours, residents are left dealing with the shock.

“We have too much violence in our city. Our teens need help, we need help,” Junetta Tate said. It’s a plea she says she’s made before.

As traffic moves slowly through her neighborhood Monday morning, Tate says it was a much different scene over the weekend.

“I heard four gunshots. About six or seven minutes later, my bedroom was full of blue lights,” she said.

Investigators say it happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex on Georgian Cove.

Officers say they heard several gunshots in the area. When they arrived, they found the victim inside with serious gunshot wounds.

“The ambulance was there, and someone was laying on the floor,” Tate said.

Officers say 22-year-old Tevin Murrell was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

For some in the area, the crime doesn’t come as a surprise.

“Crime is outrageous around here,” Cortney Norment, a resident of the area, said. “I just hope everyone stops doing all this crime.”

Caleb Brooks works as a maintenance repairman for the apartments. He says his boss is working to improve the area’s reputation.

“He’s trying to turn it around. He’s trying to bring up the community the best he can in this certain situation,” Brooks said.

But in the meantime, Tate says there’s only one way to stop the violence.

“Keep praying,” Tate said. “There is an answer. We just have to get on the same page as it.”

Jackson police say there are no suspects currently in custody. Investigators say they believe this shooting was not random.

Anyone with information is urged to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).