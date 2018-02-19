Milan police ID man killed in Friday night shooting

MILAN, Tenn. — Milan police have identified the man killed Friday night in a shooting at Heritage Villas apartments.

Police Chief Bobby Sellers confirms 33-year-old Brandon Emerson, of Atwood, was killed during what investigators believe was a robbery.

Police responded to the apartments around 8:30 p.m. Friday. Sellers said police believe there was a fight before the shooting.

Investigators are searching for two suspects in Emerson’s death, identified only as black males.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milan Police Department at 731-686-3309 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.