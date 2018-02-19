Police continue search for person of interest in deadly weekend shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police continue to search for a person of interest in a deadly weekend shooting.

Officers say they responded to a shots fired call just before 1 a.m. Saturday on Raintree Cove.

A teenage athlete was shot and killed in the shooting. The South Side High School football team is identifying the victim as 16-year-old Darius Vaughn, a sophomore with plans to play football for the school in the fall.

Police say they are searching for 16-year-old Zion Ross of Jackson for questioning in connection with the shooting.

Ross is an escapee from the Department of Children’s Services custody and has an active warrant through the Jackson Police Department for criminal impersonation, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

Police describe Ross as a black male standing six feet one inch tall and weighing 155 pounds.

Ross has also been charged in the death of Michael Harris. Harris was shot and killed on East University Parkway in July 2017.

Court documents say Ross was indicted earlier this month on charges related to Harris’ death. Court records show he has a hearing scheduled in that case on March 5.

Even though Ross is a juvenile, he was previously adjudicated an adult in Madison County Juvenile Court, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to call Jackson police at 731-425-8410 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).