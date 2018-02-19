Record Heat and Record Rainfall This Week

Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. – Monday

A Flood Watch has been issued for 10 counties in West Tennessee including Crockett, Dyer, Gibson, Haywood, Lake, Lauderdale, Obion, Shelby, Tipton, and Weakley counties from midnight Tuesday night through 6 a.m. Thursday morning. A slow-moving cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area and widespread heavy rainfall is expected to develop during that time. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are expected in the watch area, with localized higher amounts possible.

It’s been record-breaking warm for the middle of February with temperatures in the 70s area wide this afternoon and it’ll continue to be a mild night. In fact, we could hit 80°F not once, but twice this week in addition to a potential for excessive rainfall that could lead to flash flooding. It certainly feels more like Spring!

TONIGHT

Overnight, West Tennessee will be mainly dry but breezy under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will likely only drop to the 60s at the coolest point of the night putting us nearly 10°F above our average high temperatures.

Tomorrow, our temperatures could reach 80°F during the afternoon. On average, we don’t hit 80°F until late March and this would be the 2nd earliest 80°F day on record for a given year. There’s a slight chance for rain but it should be a mostly dry day with partly cloudy skies and winds gusting up to 30 mph. Rain become more likely as a cold front approaches the area on Wednesday. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the forecast rainfall totals and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates to the potential for more record heat later this week.

