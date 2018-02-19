Thomas W. Lynch

Thomas W. Lynch, 42, died Thursday at Jackson Madison County Hospital. He was born in Jackson, TN to the parents of Thomas and Sharon Hampton Lynch. He was a professional painter and loved to communicate via Facebook, loved to draw, sing karaoke, and most importantly, loved his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Newell Lynch of Bells, TN, one daughter, Alyssa Marie Lynch of Milan, TN, one son, Ian Broan Lynch of Bells, TN, one brother, William A. Lynch of Bells, TN, and one sister, Angela (Chris) Boone of Gadsden, TN, two nieces and one nephew.

SERVICES: the family will be receiving friends on Sunday, February 18, 2018 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 4:00 P.M. at Arrington Funeral Directors with Sheri Yetto officiating. He will be cremated by Arrington Crematory.

