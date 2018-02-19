West TN Adopted Families group celebrates Chinese New Year

JACKSON, Tenn. — Every year around the Chinese New Year, the West Tennessee Adopted Families group comes to Asia Garden restaurant for a night of fellowship and good times.

About 45 children, representing about 36 families, will meet Monday night for the sixth year to celebrate the holiday.

Asia Garden manager Eddie Yeh says the annual event is the restaurant’s way of supporting adoptive families.

“People don’t really realize it, but we have a large amount of families here in West Tennessee that go overseas to adopt,” Yeh said. “This is just our way to support them, their journeys, and give them an opportunity to get together and share their stories.”

Guests can expect traditional Chinese food and attire.