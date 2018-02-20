2 teens charged with filing false report in Humboldt school threat investigation

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Two teenagers are charged with filing a false report after police investigate an alleged threat of violence at Humboldt Junior/Senior High School.

The information regarding an alleged threat began on social media and has been investigated thoroughly, according to a release from the Humboldt Police Department.

Investigators say it was revealed that many untruths were circulated due to misinformation. No student or other persons were found to have been involved in any violent act being planned or carried out, according to the release.

A 17-year-old male and a 15-year-old male were both charged with filing a false report, according to the release.

Both were booked at the Humboldt Police Department and will appear in Gibson County Juvenile Court.