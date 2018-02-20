Brownsville mayor delivers ‘State of the City’ address

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn — A local mayor delivered his 3rd annual ‘State of the City’ address.

Brownsville Mayor Bill Rawls says it is a progress report on how the city is doing. With the recent weekend of violence that has shaken the community, Mayor Rawls stressed the importance of citizens cooperating with police to get criminals off the streets. He also discussed raising the level of expectation from residents and city leaders, with a push to progress the city’s three main initiatives: Healthy moves, Saving our Streets, and workforce development.

“Having livable wages in our community reduces the crime, increases your health, increases the quality of life for every man woman and child in Brownsville and that’s the goal,” Mayor Bill Rawls said.

At the end of the address Mayor Rawls took questions and comments from the community.