Decatur Co. student suspended after threats

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — Decatur County Sheriff Keith Byrd has confirmed a student has been suspended after making threats directed at other students.

Byrd said deputies were at Decatur County schools Tuesday as a precaution after the student sent a text message to another student threatening suicide.

Through additional investigation, Byrd said deputies determined the student had made threats to kill others.

Byrd said the student has been suspended pending court hearings.