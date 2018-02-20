Fire investigators believe house fire may have started in kitchen

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn.–Multiple agencies responded to a house fire in Gibson County, Tuesday afternoon.

The Trenton fire chief said when they arrived heavy smoke was coming out of the house. Everyone inside was able to get out and no one was injured. Investigators believe the fire started on the kitchen stove.

“You got to be careful when your cooking at all times, never leave it unattended that’s the number one mistake because it can get away from you real quick,” said Trenton Fire Chief Terrence Elam.

The Dyer Fire Department, Gibson County Fire Department, Trenton Light, Gas and Water, Trenton Police Department and Gibson County EMS all responded.