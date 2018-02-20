Flood Watch Goes into Effect at Midnight

Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. – Tuesday

A Flood Watch has been issued for all of West Tennessee from midnight tonight through 6 a.m. Sunday morning. A couple of slow-moving cold fronts will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area, and widespread heavy rainfall is expected to develop during that time period, but especially on Wednesday and again over the weekend. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are expected in the watch area over the next 48 hours with localized higher amounts possible.

TONIGHT

We’ll stay mostly dry this evening with only a slight chance for a brief shower under cloudy skies. Temperatures will stay in the 70s for most of the night before a cold front comes in after midnight bringing in a likely chance for rain that will last through the day on Wednesday. A few thunderstorms will be possible which could result in localized flooding issues during the Wednesday morning commute. Temperatures will be starting out in the 60s early tomorrow.

Despite a mild morning in West Tennessee, temperatures will be falling throughout the day as colder air comes in. We’ll be in the upper 40s by the later hours of the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will continue off-and-on for most of the day with the Flood Watch in effect. We’ll be monitoring the potential for area rivers and streams to rise above their flood banks especially but any training thunderstorms could cause flash flooding too. Showers will be touch and go through the rest of the week with another cold front moving in on Saturday and it could pose a more serious threat of strong thunderstorms for our area. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the forecast rainfall totals and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates to the potential for more record heat later this week.

