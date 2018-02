Hearing reset for man accused of waving gun in cemetery

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man accused of waving a gun in a cemetery during a funeral service appeared Tuesday in court.

David Wyatt’s case was reset to 8:30 a.m. March 20. Wyatt’s attorney says they have received all the evidence in the case and need more time.

Wyatt is charged with aggravated assault after police say he pointed a handgun at an officer March 18 at Ridgecrest Cemetery.