Madison Co. Commission holds monthly meeting

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — County commissioners held their monthly meeting Tuesday where they appointed new members to the Agricultural Extension Committee and the Audit Committee.

Chairman Gary Deaton said the county is doing well and the economy is progressing.

Deaton said one of the main focuses of the commissioners is to help Jackson-Madison County School System Superintendent Dr. Eric Jones with his 10-year education plan.

“I think everybody in this body wants to do everything we can to help him achieve his goals and making education as good as we can make it,” Deaton said.

Their next scheduled meeting is set for March 19.