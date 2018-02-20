Police looking into false report of bomb at school, student cited

MARTIN, Tenn.– Police in Martin are looking into a false report of a bomb being placed in a building on the Westview High School campus, Tuesday. According to Martin police, the SRO at Westview High was notified.

During the investigation, officers said they discovered a juvenile was overheard talking to another student about placing a bomb in the building. Investigators said the juvenile was located and admitted to making the statement. As a result, officers say the threat was taken seriously and the school was searched.

Investigators say the juvenile was cited for violating the school’s zero tolerance policy for allegedly making that threat.