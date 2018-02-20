Warm And Windy Today!

Weather Update:

Another warm and windy day on the way for all of West Tennessee. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds again much like yesterday. Though the atmosphere is mostly capped, there could be isolated shower or two today as moisture and southwesterly flow increases ahead of the front. The increase should mainly manifest with more clouds, but high resolution guidance has also shown some rain is certainly possible this afternoon. I’ll be back later this morning for Midday on ABC 7 at 11:30 AM and again on CBS 7 at Noon.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: @wbbj7moe

Mail: mshamell@wbbjtv.com