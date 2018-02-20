Woman sentenced in deadly Jackson hit-and-run

JACKSON, Tenn. — A driver who pleaded guilty in a 2017 hit-and-run that left a woman dead has now been sentenced.

Natasha Washburn was sentenced Tuesday to serve four years for vehicular homicide along with one consecutive year for leaving the scene.

Washburn will serve 11 months and 29 days with the rest of her sentence being supervised probation. She will be credited for time served.

She also must pay $7,910 in restitution along with a $50 fine.

Washburn pleaded guilty Jan. 8 in the hit-and-run that killed 28-year-old Ramiza Robertson. The incident occurred in April 2017 on Old Hickory Boulevard. Robertson died almost three weeks later.

We will have more on the sentencing on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News at 10.