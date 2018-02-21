Gov. Haslam, Sen. Alexander talk gun control issue during visit to Civil Rights Museum in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–During their visit at the Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Wednesday, Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander took time to talk about other issues in the state and country.

Both Haslam and Alexander were asked their views on background checks following last week’s school shooting in Florida.

Both commented on what they believe should change in being able to buy a gun.

“I’m the governor, not the king, but the thought that we allow you below (age) 21, you can’t buy a beer, but you can buy an assault rifle doesn’t really make a lot of scene to me,” said Gov. Haslam.

“We have a lot of problems that are easy to solve. This isn’t one of them, but I think we cannot just sit around and do nothing. The governor’s right, do what we can do in the state and I’m going to do everything I can do at the federal level,” said Sen. Alexander.

President Trump held a listening session at the White House, Wednesday for those affected by last week’s Florida school shooting.