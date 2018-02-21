Jackson Rotary Club honors its ‘Woman of the Year’

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Rotary Club has announced its ‘Woman of the Year’.

Jane Alderson has been honored as 2017’s ‘Woman of the Year’. Alderson is the executive director of the Miss Tennessee pageant and has received this honor for many years of service to her community.

The presentation took place at the Jackson Rotary Club’s luncheon at the First Methodist church in downtown Jackson.

Alderson tells us how it feels to be recognized for her accomplishments.

“It’s amazing, unbelievable really. I’m very humbled and proud, shocked, but just honored because of all the amazing women who have gone before me,” Alderson said.

Alderson is the 66th woman to be recognized for outstanding community service.