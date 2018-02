Kendarius Ash picks up his third SIAC player of the week

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lane College’s Kendarius Ash racked up his third Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference player of the week. This coming after a week where he scored 29 points in two games while grabbing 27 rebounds and dishing out ten assists. Ash also picked up his 1,000th career point this past weekend in a win against Lemoyne-Owen College.