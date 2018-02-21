Lane College continues Black History Month celebration, welcomes back graduate

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lane College continued their celebration of Black History Month Wednesday, welcoming back one of their graduates.

Jonathan Freeman, graduate, gave a presentation this afternoon on his Ph.D. study of the effect of music on the African American struggle.

“This year’s focus on black history month at lane focuses on African Americans and music, so what better way than to have invited me back. My focus is on activism and music,” Freeman said.

Freeman says the link between music during that time is still relevant today with the Black Lives Matter movement