Madison County Sheriff hosts 35th monthly community meeting

JACKSON, Tenn.–Madison County Sheriff John Mehr held his 35th monthly community meeting Wednesday night.

The meeting was held at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in East Jackson. Sheriff Mehr announced the Madison County Sheriff’s Office has been chosen as 1 of the 4 agencies nationwide for the expansion of the Mental Health Learning site program. He says with this expansion, he hopes to make the community safer.

“Very excited about seeing the police department along with the sheriff’s department, the county and city working together, especially with education, as well improving the community and making the community safe,” said Ronald Benton, an attendee at Wednesday night’s meeting.

Sheriff Mehr was joined by officers from the Jackson Police Department. More than 50 people in attended.